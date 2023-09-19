Help BRAT de-Phrag Amherst Lake Sept. 23
Sep 19, 2023
A Phragmites reed is a tall, thin plant that is quick to take over marshy areas and lakeshores. Crowding out native and diverse shoreline plants, the reeds form densely packed stands that negatively impact wildlife habitat, water quality and recreational access to waterways.
Please bring a spade (a few will be available for folks who don’t have one), work gloves if you have a pair that you prefer, water to drink and a snack. We will cut and pull the reeds and then cover the area with heavy-duty vinyl tarps, thanks to a 2022 grant from the Claremont Savings Bank Foundation.
Please contact BRAT director Kelly Stettner to preregister and get directions by e-mail or by leaving your contact information at 802-738-0456.
