To the editor: BRAT Thanks Ludlow Rotary for capacity-building grant

T

hanks to a generous grant from the Ludlow Rotary Club and Rotary District 7870, the all-volunteer Black River Action Team has been able to do some serious capacity building.

Part of the grant has been used to replace an aging computer system (much gratitude to Matt Sydorowich of Syd’s Compufix); the rest of the grant allows BRAT to add two Tucktec folding kayaks to the small fleet of boats used by the non-profit when conducting many activities on the water.

Projects range from water-based cleanups to managing invasive aquatic plants, conducting dragonfly surveys to sampling several lakes, ponds, and river sites around the Black River Watershed.

The wonderful support by the members of the Rotary Club extends well beyond this much-appreciated grant – these folks are ‘service above self’ at so many levels, helping the community at large as well as small local organizations such as mine.

Learn more about the Black River Action Team by clicking here. or by leaving a voice message at (802) 738-0456. Ludlow Rotary Club can be reached at 558-1416 or by clicking here.

Sincerely,

Kelly Stettner

Director

Black River Action Team