Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 25

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of September 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business: A. Draft Zoning Regulations – discussion, next steps

6. Highways / Garage: A. Road reclassification discussion – Old Gulf Rd South; B. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 10/09/2023, 6:30 p.m.