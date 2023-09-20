College News

Delaney Bargfrede of Chester has received the Elmira College Key Award for academic and community leadership.

A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

This year, the award was given to 783 students in 16 states. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College, located in Elmira, N.Y.

Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, N.Y., has named two local students to its Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. They are:

Eva Svec of Chester and

and Ariana Wunderle of Chester.

The following students have been named to the summer 2023 President’s List at that Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.