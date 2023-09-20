EMT class offered at Londonderry Rescue
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Classes will be held every Wednesday night and one weekend day a month at the LVRS building, 6068 Route 100 in Londonderry. This is a self-directed, hybrid course through JB Learning that will include online lectures and quizzes in addition to the hands-on classroom training.
The cost of the class is $650, which will be refunded after successfully completing the course and becoming a full member of LVRS.
To enroll, click here then click on the orange bar labeled “Click to sign up in LIGHTS” and follow the instructions below the orange bar. The deadline for applications is also Oct. 4.
This is your opportunity to give back to your community. Other ways to give back are to volunteer at LVRS for other positions including driving and becoming a new member. You can also donate by clicking here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.