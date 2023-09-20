EMT class offered at Londonderry Rescue

T

he Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is hosting an Emergency Medical Technician class beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and running through the end of March 2024.

Classes will be held every Wednesday night and one weekend day a month at the LVRS building, 6068 Route 100 in Londonderry. This is a self-directed, hybrid course through JB Learning that will include online lectures and quizzes in addition to the hands-on classroom training.

The cost of the class is $650, which will be refunded after successfully completing the course and becoming a full member of LVRS.

To enroll, click here then click on the orange bar labeled “Click to sign up in LIGHTS” and follow the instructions below the orange bar. The deadline for applications is also Oct. 4.

This is your opportunity to give back to your community. Other ways to give back are to volunteer at LVRS for other positions including driving and becoming a new member. You can also donate by clicking here.