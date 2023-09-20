GM dinner to raise funds for trip to France
All are welcome on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 for this exciting event!
The evening begins with browsing and bidding on a fabulous selection of donations, contributed by local businesses and individuals. Thousands of dollars in cash raffle prizes will be drawn as well!
Dinner is $35 to be paid at the door by cash, check or Venmo.
The buffet style meal starts at 6:30pm. This wonderful dinner will be prepared by Chef Andy Levesque. The menu includes Tortière, a meat filled pie with a flaky crust and market vegetables. Gluten free and vegetarian options will be available as well. This fantastic meal will be completed with dessert and coffee! Please RSVP by email to Liz Filskov by Wednesday, 10/4 elizabeth.filskov@trsu.org
Area businesses interested in donating a good or service may contact program coordinator Liz Filskov as well.
