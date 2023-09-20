GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 21
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 20, 2023 | Comments 0
The Board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 21, 2023 at Green Mountain High School and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87656722352
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. BOARD EXPECTATIONS:
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. August 17, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. August 31, 2023, Special Meeting
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)
VIII. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 2 minutes per person)
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read (5 minutes)
1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline
2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel
B. Possible Land Purchase (of property adjoining CAES)
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Procedures for Zoom/Public Comment10 minutes)
B. Update on Non-Discriminatory Mascot and School Branding Policy Appeal
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Early Retirement Incentive
EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(B) Labor Relations Agreements with Employees
Discussion of section 18.2 of the current teacher bargaining agreement concerning the board’s
discretion to offer early retirement incentives.
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) Confidential attorney-client communications
made for the purpose of providing professional legal service. Sharing of advice from legal counsel
with regard to the Nondiscriminatory Mascot or School Branding Policy Appeal
XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)
XVI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. All Board Retreat, 8:00-3:30, September 27, 2023, Jackson Gore Corner stone Room
B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, October 19, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XVII. ADJOURNMENT
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.