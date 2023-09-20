GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 21

The Board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 21, 2023 at Green Mountain High School and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87656722352

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. BOARD EXPECTATIONS:

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. August 17, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. August 31, 2023, Special Meeting

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)

B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)

VIII. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Transportation

D. Restructuring

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 2 minutes per person)

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read (5 minutes)

1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline

2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel

B. Possible Land Purchase (of property adjoining CAES)

XII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Procedures for Zoom/Public Comment10 minutes)

B. Update on Non-Discriminatory Mascot and School Branding Policy Appeal

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Early Retirement Incentive

EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(B) Labor Relations Agreements with Employees

Discussion of section 18.2 of the current teacher bargaining agreement concerning the board’s

discretion to offer early retirement incentives.

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) Confidential attorney-client communications

made for the purpose of providing professional legal service. Sharing of advice from legal counsel

with regard to the Nondiscriminatory Mascot or School Branding Policy Appeal

XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)

XVI. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. All Board Retreat, 8:00-3:30, September 27, 2023, Jackson Gore Corner stone Room

B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, October 19, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVII. ADJOURNMENT