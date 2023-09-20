Poetry walk to be held at Brookside Trail Sept. 30

I

t’s a beautiful time of the year to gather with others to enjoy nature and poetry alike! Reflect on the parting summer months, look forward to colder fall weather and celebrate all that comes with the changing of the seasons during a poetry-in-nature walk along Chester’s Brookside Hiking Trail beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Words in the Woods will be held rain or shine.

A group of local poets and nature lovers will bring their favorite selections of nature poetry to share throughout the short hike. All are welcome to bring a piece or two to contribute to the experience, whether it be original work or your favorite Robert Frost piece. Readings will happen informally as the spirit moves throughout the 1 mile loop through Chester’s Town Forest.

Part way through the hike, a brief, optional “Mindfulness in Nature” meditation will be led by local poet and mindfulness teacher Rob Fisher. Participants are invited to take part as they feel comfortable, or simply take the moment to reflect and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding woods.

No sign-up is necessary to attend. The event is sponsored by the Stone Village Poetry Experience, a non-profit community group. For further information, please contact stonevillagepoetry@gmail.com.