Chester man arrested on child sex charge

By Shawn Cunningham

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

Police arrested a Chester man today, Sunday, Sept. 24, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on a child.

According to the Chester Police, 40-year-old Jason Carrara surrendered at the Public Safety Building on Pleasant Street and was processed before being taken to Southern State Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Carrara is being held without bail.

Police say that they began an investigation in August in response to a complaint and sufficient information was gathered to lead to Carrara’s arrest. Carrara is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division in White River Junction.

Springfield Police and the Springfield district of the Department for Children and Families assisted Chester Police.