GM District School Board to hold special meeting Sept. 26
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 25, 2023 | Comments 0
The Board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at in the Library/Media Center at Green Mountain High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom.
To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86711740177. Phone: 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call.
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 2 minutes per person)
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Procedure for obtaining and funding legal counsel to address Nondiscriminatory
Mascot Policy Appeal
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. All Board Retreat, 8 a.m. to 3:30, Sept. 27, 2023, Jackson Gore Corner stone Room
B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Oct. 19, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
VII. ADJOURNMENT
