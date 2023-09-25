GM District School Board to hold special meeting Sept. 26

The Board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at in the Library/Media Center at Green Mountain High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom.

To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86711740177. Phone: 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call.

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 2 minutes per person)

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Procedure for obtaining and funding legal counsel to address Nondiscriminatory

Mascot Policy Appeal

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. All Board Retreat, 8 a.m. to 3:30, Sept. 27, 2023, Jackson Gore Corner stone Room

B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Oct. 19, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

VII. ADJOURNMENT