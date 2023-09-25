Grace Cottage to hold presentation on planned clinic Sept. 27

A

public forum to unveil plans for a new primary care clinic building at Grace Cottage will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Wardsboro Town Hall, 71 Main St.

Attendees will learn how Grace Cottage is planning for the future of primary care in southeastern Vermont.

The current clinic operates out of two adjoining houses that were built in the 1840s. With more than 31,000 patient visits annually (up from 20,000 in 2018), it is essential that Grace Cottage moves forward with this project to meet the access needs of the community. The new building will be adjacent to the existing clinic building, connecting to the hospital building.

During the past year, Grace Cottage has been working diligently on the steps required to begin what the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. and the Bennington County Regional Commission have named a “Vital Project” for the region’s vitality and economy.

Grace Cottage has submitted a Certificate of Need application to the Green Mountain Care Board, Vermont’s healthcare regulatory body, and is preparing to apply for an Act 250 permit.

Grace Cottage is embarking on a capital campaign for the construction of this new clinic building. This project, fulfilling a long-held dream, has been initiated by generous donors who have pledged $5 million.

Extensive feedback from employees who work in the clinic has been incorporated into the interior plan. Final exterior and interior designs have been completed for this new 23,000-square-foot building, and these will be shared with community members at the Sept. 27 event.

Click here for more information about the new clinic and the forum or call 802-365-9109.