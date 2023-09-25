Grafton Firefighters’ annual Tag Sale Oct. 7 and 8

T

he Grafton Firefighters’ Tag Sale is one of the many traditional fall events that people anticipate. Now in its 42nd year, this sale to benefit the volunteer fire department has become well known in southern Vermont for its variety, quality and bargains.

This year’s sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Look for the tents near the firehouse at 711 Route 121, just east of Grafton Village.

Locals and visitors alike line up early waiting for the fire engine air horn to signal the opening of the sale for their turn to search through the well-organized displays of furniture, housewares, tools, toys, linens, small appliances, books, recordings and much more.

Saturday’s sale will feature a food booth manned by the Grafton School Parent-Teacher Group. The menu includes hot coffee, baked goods, burgers and more.

People have been known to return and shop on Sunday, when almost everything is half price.

Fire engines will be on display, and volunteer firefighters will be on hand to answer questions. The sale will go on rain or shine.