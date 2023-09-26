AOE seeking applicants, public input for Secretary of Education post

T

he Vermont State Board of Education is seeking applications for the position of Secretary of Education, with a application deadline of Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Part of the board’s hiring process will include a public hearing on Oct. 2. The secretary is responsible for providing leadership to over 150 employees at the Agency of Education, serving as a vital member of the governor’s Cabinet and working with the state Board of Education to uphold educational standards across the state.

About the public hearing

About the position

he state board will be holding a public hearing for Vermonters to share their perspectives on what qualities and attributes they hope to see in the next Secretary of Education. This meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2. Please join the meeting by using this link. Your active participation in this public hearing will help ensure that the next Education Secretary embodies Vermonter’s values and aspirations for their education communities.he Secretary of Education plays a pivotal role in ensuring that both public and independent schools in Vermont comply with applicable federal and state statutes, rules, and policies.

The ideal candidate will have a wealth of experience in managing complex educational issues and a strong belief in the transformative power of education as a means of revitalizing communities. The secretary will be dedicated to reducing educational inequities in all schools, particularly in communities that have experienced the most substantial demographic declines. They will commit to ensuring academic success for all students and fostering the development of essential skills for constructive engagement within their communities.

Moreover, the secretary will be deeply committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the Agency of Education and all Vermont schools, fostering a learning environment that is welcoming and supportive for all.

Minimum requirements for this role are outlined in 16 V.S.A. § 212, while preferred qualifications can be found in the job listing.

This is an outstanding opportunity for a dedicated and visionary leader to make a profound impact on education in Vermont. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply and be part of a transformational journey that will shape the future of education in the state.

Connect with the Vermont Agency of Education education.vermont.gov.