Carrara arraigned on child sex charges, held without bail

By Shawn Cunningham

ppearing via video conference from Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Jason Carrara of Chester was arraigned Monday, Sept. 25 by Judge John R. Treadwell in the Windham County Superior Court in Brattleboro.

Representing Carrara, attorney Brian Marsicovetere entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. The discussion then turned to whether Carrara should be released pending trial.

“Evidence of guilt in this case is great given the forensic sworn interview of the child in this case as well as admissions by the defendant,” said Ward Goodenough, State’s Attorney for Windsor County. “The allegations involve repeated crimes against a minor, that they are some of the most serious charges in the state of Vermont.”

The charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and Goodenough argued that with a strong case on the part of the state, Carrara is looking at a high possibility of incarceration and is therefore a risk of flight from the charges.

Marsicovetere asked that Carrara be released. He said that even though he was eligible under the law to be held without bail, there were valid reasons that Judge Treadwell should consider in deciding whether to release him. Among those are long-term ties to the community, which include living in Chester all of his life, owning a local business for 15 years, graduating from Green Mountain High School and having relatives – including his parents – in the area.

He also pointed to the timing of his arrest as evidence that Carrara was not a flight risk. The initial complaint was received by Chester Police on Aug. 27 and Carrara was arrested on Sept. 24. Marsicovetere said that in the intervening month, not only did Carrara not flee, he cooperated with police.

Vermont law says that “a person charged with an offense punishable by life imprisonment when the evidence of guilt is great may be held without bail” and Treadwell decided that Carrara will be held until a “weight of evidence” hearing can be held. At that point, a judge will decide whether to continue to hold or release him.

While the alleged offense was committed in Windsor County, Carrara was arraigned in Windham County through an arrangement between the two counties’ courts to handle each others initial appearances on a “week on/week off” basis. This week was Windham County’s turn.