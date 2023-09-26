Local ‘Priority Projects’ sought for federal, state funding
Press release | Sep 26, 2023 | Comments 0
The Priority Project process is going on in each region in the state and the final product is provided to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.
Eligible projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:
- Purpose and benefit to the region
- Be prepared to get under way, if funded
- Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects
- Supports identified community/regional economic/development goals
- Project budget exists with identified sources/uses and a demonstrated funding gap
- Job creation and/or retention
The Project Information Form is available on the SRDC website and MARC website. Submissions should be made to either SRDC or MARC by Nov. 3, 2023.
The Project Information Forms will be evaluated according to the Scoring & Prioritization Matrix, which will also be posted on the organization’s websites. The Top 10 projects will be submitted by the region to ACCD and posted on our websites.
The Priority Project Process occurs each year at this time. Projects that emerge in between cycles can complete the form and submit for consideration for an amended list, if appropriate.
For more information, please contact Bob Flint at bobf@springfielddevelopment.org or 802-885-3061.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.