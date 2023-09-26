Local ‘Priority Projects’ sought for federal, state funding

S

pringfield Regional Development Corp. once again is partnering with the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission and area towns to develop the list of priority projects for state and federal fund eligibility.

The Priority Project process is going on in each region in the state and the final product is provided to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.

Eligible projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:

Purpose and benefit to the region

Be prepared to get under way, if funded

Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects

Supports identified community/regional economic/development goals

Project budget exists with identified sources/uses and a demonstrated funding gap

Job creation and/or retention

The Project Information Form is available on the SRDC website and MARC website. Submissions should be made to either SRDC or MARC by Nov. 3, 2023.

The Project Information Forms will be evaluated according to the Scoring & Prioritization Matrix, which will also be posted on the organization’s websites. The Top 10 projects will be submitted by the region to ACCD and posted on our websites.

The Priority Project Process occurs each year at this time. Projects that emerge in between cycles can complete the form and submit for consideration for an amended list, if appropriate.