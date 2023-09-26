Tom Gramling Jr., 66, of Springfield

Springfield

T

om Gramling’s extended family mourns the loss of a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle after he was taken from this earth unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2023.

Tom was born in Windsor, Vt., on June 22, 1957, the second of Thomas and Lucille Gramling’s four children.

Other than a brief residence in Patten, Maine, Tom lived in Perkinsville, Cavendish and Springfield, where he graduated Springfield High School in 1975.

Prior to being self-employed, he worked many years at Belknap’s Sawmill in Cavendish. Tom could fix or build nearly anything. As the circumstances required, he was a carpenter, electrician, plumber, auto mechanic and appliance technician. Whether it required burrowing in a crawl space or scaling a roof, he got the job done. Perhaps his favorite thing to build, or restore, were relationships. Making friends was one of his many talents; many customers became longtime friends. He had unique nicknames for all those dear to his heart.

Tom enjoyed gardening, making the most of even the smallest spaces, helping children create or learn how things work, and spending weekends at the family camp in Post Mills. In his younger years, he spent many hours on the dance floor and gave more than a few disco lessons. He and his brother could bring each other (and anyone else lucky enough to sit in with them) to tears with their tales about growing up.

Tom was good-natured, gentle-hearted and giving of his time and attention to both people and four-footed friends. From a young age, Tom’s gentle spirit drew animals close; he connected with them in ways others could not. After a long day, he could often be found in his recliner with a cat in his lap and another snuggling nearby.

Tom is survived by wife Sarah Tilden Gramling and their minor children: Camden, Anthony “Tyge,” and Kiearra Gramling as well as adult children from his marriage to Christina Nowak: Stephanie Gramling, Thomas “TC” Gramling and his wife Savannah, Hillary Comiskey, and Benjamin Gramling and his wife Jasmine, and step-sons Harrison Sidler and Benjamin Sidler and his wife Amanda.

Tom is also survived by daughter-in-love Carolyne Falank and his dear grandchildren: Alexis Comiskey, Madison Gramling, Warner Gramling, Carter Gramling, Rhyder Carnes, Kenzi Cram and Fraya Gramling.

Tommy, as he was called by his siblings, is also survived by his father Tom, sister Dawn and her husband Robert Crary, brother Shane Gramling and his wife Regina, and sister Phalia and her husband Verne McMoarn. Tom was a teddy bear of an uncle to many nieces and nephews who remember his massive bear hugs and famous upside-down flips.

He is predeceased by his mother, Lucille, and son-in-law Michael Comiskey.

Visitation and funeral service will be Sunday, Oct. 1, at Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St. in Springfield. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral service conducted by Pastor Malcolm Fowler at 3 p.m. Graveside committal, in a casket crafted by sons TC and Ben, will take place at Plains Cemetery in Perkinsville following the funeral.

For those who wish to honor Tom’s memory, please do so by making a gift of time as a volunteer or monetary donation in his name to a worthy organization.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.