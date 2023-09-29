TRSU board meeting agenda for Oct. 5
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday October 5, 2023 at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81534635381
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. September 07, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. September 27, 2023, Special Meeting (Board Retreat)
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Search
B. Policies, Second Read
1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline
2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. E10, Stipend Policy
2. F9, Transportation
3. G10 Cybersecurity
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. November 2, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Professional Development Room and zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
