Kids’ art program at Weston library Oct. 7

Spooky Halloween art

Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, is celebrating the arrival of October with a special program for children at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Kids of all ages are invited to make Midnight Pumpkins and Wicked Pop-Ups with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey.

The program is free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, contact the library at 802-824-4307.

