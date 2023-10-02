Kids’ art program at Weston library Oct. 7
Press release | Oct 02, 2023 | Comments 0
Kids of all ages are invited to make Midnight Pumpkins and Wicked Pop-Ups with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey.
The program is free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, contact the library at 802-824-4307.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.