Weston Craft Show to be held Oct. 6-8 at Walker Farm
Oct 02, 2023
The Weston Community Association, owner of the playhouse and sponsor/beneficiary of the craft show, thanks the Weston Theater Company and Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert for the use of this venue.
In its 38th iteration, the Weston Craft Show continues to attract new talent.
Six artisans will make their debut this year, two of whom bring new categories to the show: Kathy Detko will have braided rugs, and Heather Bartels will bring her unique leather handbags and accessories. The show provides a great experience for the craft connoisseur, as well as anyone shopping for the upcoming holidays.
Admission to the show is $10 for adults with return privileges; those under 16 are free. Junior’s Food Truck will be on site, and parking is free.
Begun in 1983 by a small group of local artisans, the show has grown to become one of Vermont’s top attractions, landing on the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s list of Top 10 Fall Events four times. The show is a volunteer effort, with local citizens lending their time and talent to ensure a great experience for the artisans and show attendees.
