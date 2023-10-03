Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival Oct. 6-9 in Chester
Admission is $8 per person, $15 per couple and $20 for families.
The Big Buzz is produced by Chester artist Barre Pinske, who started his chainsaw carving career in Minnesota 40 years ago. Pinske is considered by many of his peers to be a pioneer of the craft.
The Quick Carve event is an idea that Pinske came up with in 1984. During this event, artists have one hour to create works of art that are subsequently auctioned off. Quick Carves are now done at carving festivals around the world. Artists at the Big Buzz will be doing a Quick Carve at 1:30 p.m. each day.
Carvers will be creating and selling work. The Chester
Andover Snowmobile club will be providing food for festival goers.
