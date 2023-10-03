Saturday evening roller skating coming to Springfield

R

ollin’ On The River, a series of Saturday evening roller skating events, will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 14 and 21 in the upper parking lot of 100 River St. in Springfield.

Entry is free for K-8 students and their families. K-5 skaters are invited to roll around the rink from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and middle school skating time is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A DJ will be on hand to spin tunes and emcee the event.

The entire parking lot will be transformed into a block party, cordoned off and full of oversized games from All-4-One. Claflin Family Food will be serving burgers and other favorites.

Adults must accompany their child to the drop-off area at the rink, then can choose to skate with their children or venture across the block party to the Vermont Beer Makers taproom where there will be live music. Adults are welcome to wear sneakers, rather than skates, on the rink if their skater needs someone with steady feet for support.

No skates? No problem! You can pick up a pair of skates or rollerblades for free at the Cosmos Closet in the Springfield Community Center, 139 Main St., during normal operating hours. Helmets are required for all skaters; other protection, such as knee pads and wrist guards, is optional but recommended. Safety is a top priority at these events to ensure a fun and successful time for all.

Skaters from Twin State Roller Derby will demonstrate their fierce skating skills on Oct. 14. On Oct. 7 and 21, there will be a raffle to win a $50 gift certificate good toward classes at The Dance Factory.

Major sponsors include The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Springfield Area Parent Child Center and All-4-One, each of whom is sponsoring an event date. The Springfield Schools PTA is supplying brightly colored sweatshirts for event volunteers, and The Dance Factory, Alva Waste and Uplift Acrobatics are providing decorations. Additional support is being provided by Lamb & McNaughton, SAPA TV, Springfield On The Move, Springfield Public Safety, Town of Springfield Parks and Recreation, Vermont Beer Makers and Northstar Health.

For more information or to volunteer to help staff an event date, please e-mail Aimee Parnell.