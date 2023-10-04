Atelier Annex hosts artist talk with noted photographer Linda Adele Goodine on Oct. 13

Atelier Annex will be hosting an Artist Talk with internationally acclaimed artist photographer Linda Adele Goodine at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at the recently opened gallery in the Old Fire House, 217 Main St. in Grafton.

Goodine’s series reflect on many subjects: the environment, class, gender, love, death, war. Her constructed “sets” reflect her keen sense of composition as well as the intentional constraints and tension of visual storytelling.

Goodine will discuss her Seneca Honey Series and her Fulbright project, The Blue Jackal under the Tree, India.

In Bee Listening, a book about the Seneca Honey Series, the words of art critic David Rivé resonate: “…Here is a lush, passionate, colorful and romantic territory … Goodine’s odd assemblage of objects and figures, the various textures and juxtapositions, hint at the overwhelming complexity and density of this inner world.”

