CAFC’s annual ‘Christmas Under the Tent Sale’ Oct. 7
Press release | Oct 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Holiday items for decorating, entertaining and gift giving will be available, including toys, gifts, items for your holiday table, artificial trees and Christmas cards. Prices start at $0.25.
Enjoy a free hot dog lunch as a thank you to loyal CAFC shoppers and guests.
As always, the Thrift Shop will be open for business. This is a great time to check out the new displays, including fall and winter clothing.
The Family Center is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from the Thrift Shop and this special sale support the Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Program for Chester and Andover residents who are struggling to make ends meet.
Click here for more information or follow us on Facebook.
