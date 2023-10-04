New Arrivals: Son to Olivia Gould and Jordan Crosby

Oct 04, 2023

Gould-Crosby

Olivia Gould and Jordan Crosby of Chester announce the birth of their son, Hudson Dale Crosby, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

