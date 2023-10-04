Spencer Lewis concert Oct. 7 in Grafton

S

pencer Lewis, a mainstay of the Vermont music scene, offers a soothing and meditational concert with solo guitar and violin at Grafton’s historic Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St. He will play three sets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Times Argus described his music as “a soothing blend of folk, pop and classical influences where guitar and violin merge into an ambience of melody, with sounds building from ripples to brooks to rivers ending in oceans of music.”

Lewis has 21 instrumental albums in the digital pipeline of iTunes and Spotify. He started out as a folk singer/songwriter in the early 1970s in Wilmington and was the first one to play at The Common Ground in Brattleboro, after convincing them that they needed music.

His career has blossomed over the years, gracing many a farmers’ market, town green, wedding reception and summer festival with his signature sound that reflects his love of Vermont and its rural traditions. When Lewis is not playing music or recording albums in his home studio, he works as a stone waller based in Bethel.

In addition to the Spencer Lewis Concert at the Brick Meeting House, one of three Grafton buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Indigenous Peoples’ weekend activities include the Grafton Firefighters 42nd Tag Sale, a Community Pig Roast and the Grafton Coronet Band concert.

Admission is free, and the Brick Meeting House is ADA compliant.

Click here for more information or call 323-627-4625.