VSP monitoring campaign of hoax bomb threats

The Vermont State Police are monitoring an ongoing campaign of hoax bomb threats to various critical infrastructure and key resource sectors in the state that apparently began on Sunday.

So far, no suspicious items or authentic threats have been discovered at any of the locations.

According to a VSP press release, the threats are received via email and are similar to threats sent on Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. These emails are sent from various accounts including @skiff.com and gmail.com addresses and refer to bombs being placed in the targeted location and various wordings similar to “The bombs will blow up in a few hours. Many people will die,” but also uses “souls” and “lives.” Affected groups are encouraged to report these incidents to local law enforcement in their area.

These hoax campaigns are frequently reported throughout the United States and cause disruption to day-to-day activities in schools, houses of worship and businesses. The Vermont State Police encourage Vermonters to alert law enforcement:

If you see a package, backpack or any other item left unattended.

If you witness someone taking pictures of infrastructure items, access points or other security related activities.

If you witness the same car and/or person parked in a sensitive location.

If you see behavior that strikes you as odd or out-of-place.

Please report suspicious activity through the See Something, Say Something program: 1-844-84-TIPS (1-844-848-8477), www.vtips.us, or text VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).