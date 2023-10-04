West River Farmers Market last day of season Saturday, Oct. 7

| Oct 04, 2023 | Comments 0

Get that last taste of farmers market freshness at the final market of the season, this weekend at West River Farmers Market. The market will be bidding its patrons a fond farewell till next May at its home site, the Williams Park at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend.

Rain or shine, more than 40 vendors will be offering delicious food made-to-order, fine, handmade crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.

West River Farmers Market is marking its 30th anniversary with canvas tote bags designed and printed in Londonderry: Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. They make great gifts and all proceeds go back to support the market.

Remember:

  • Please leave pets at home, since dogs — except for service animals — are not allowed on the market site.
  • Please be respectful of our business neighbors: The market asks that you please do not park in their lots. Aside from the main lot, extra parking is available at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society on Middletown Road.

For more information, go to theWRFM Facebook page or visit its website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.