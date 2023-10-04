West River Farmers Market last day of season Saturday, Oct. 7
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Rain or shine, more than 40 vendors will be offering delicious food made-to-order, fine, handmade crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.
West River Farmers Market is marking its 30th anniversary with canvas tote bags designed and printed in Londonderry: Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. They make great gifts and all proceeds go back to support the market.
Remember:
- Please leave pets at home, since dogs — except for service animals — are not allowed on the market site.
- Please be respectful of our business neighbors: The market asks that you please do not park in their lots. Aside from the main lot, extra parking is available at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society on Middletown Road.
For more information, go to theWRFM Facebook page or visit its website.
