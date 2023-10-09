Smokeshire Design hosts Artisan Festival Oct. 14

| Oct 09, 2023 | Comments 0

Nancy and Hugh Pennell, owners of Smokeshire Design

A special Artisan Festival will be held at Smokeshire Design, 3630 Vermont Route 103 North in Chester, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Artists will be on hand to give live demonstrations, local food makers will offer specialty tastings and there will be special promotions. And a kids’ craft table will have a variety of art projects for all ages.

Smokeshire Design is offering the space to the vendors at no charge to promote local artists and to help those who were impacted by the July flooding.

The following artists will be on site:

  • Heidi Louise, potter
  • Jim Maas and Dan Lacasse, wood carvers
  • Robert Sydorowich, painter
  • Miranda Kae, jeweler — special debut

The whole family is invited to attend. Enjoy complimentary beverages and listen to the sounds of local acoustic guitarist Bill Brink while you shop. Goodman’s American Pie will be serving up wood-fired pizza from its food truck.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.