Smokeshire Design hosts Artisan Festival Oct. 14
Artists will be on hand to give live demonstrations, local food makers will offer specialty tastings and there will be special promotions. And a kids’ craft table will have a variety of art projects for all ages.
Smokeshire Design is offering the space to the vendors at no charge to promote local artists and to help those who were impacted by the July flooding.
The following artists will be on site:
- Heidi Louise, potter
- Jim Maas and Dan Lacasse, wood carvers
- Robert Sydorowich, painter
- Miranda Kae, jeweler — special debut
The whole family is invited to attend. Enjoy complimentary beverages and listen to the sounds of local acoustic guitarist Bill Brink while you shop. Goodman’s American Pie will be serving up wood-fired pizza from its food truck.
