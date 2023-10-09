Smokeshire Design hosts Artisan Festival Oct. 14

A

special Artisan Festival will be held at, 3630 Vermont Route 103 North in Chester, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Artists will be on hand to give live demonstrations, local food makers will offer specialty tastings and there will be special promotions. And a kids’ craft table will have a variety of art projects for all ages.

Smokeshire Design is offering the space to the vendors at no charge to promote local artists and to help those who were impacted by the July flooding.

The following artists will be on site:

Heidi Louise , potter

, potter Jim Maas and Dan Lacasse , wood carvers

and , wood carvers Robert Sydorowich, painter

painter Miranda Kae, jeweler — special debut

The whole family is invited to attend. Enjoy complimentary beverages and listen to the sounds of local acoustic guitarist Bill Brink while you shop. Goodman’s American Pie will be serving up wood-fired pizza from its food truck.