To the editor: B.R.A.T. Mud Puppy crews aided in flood recovery
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 09, 2023 | Comments 0
B.R.A.T. Director Kelly Stettner credits the outstanding efforts of two local ladies who reached out to see how they could help: Melissa Rockhill and Laurie Marechaux.
Many area organizations were in full response mode, and B.R.A.T. was able to partner with the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cavendish Connects, Ludlow Community Center, Black River Good Neighbor Services, Okemo Mountain School and several other groups. Thanks to the incredible efforts of Rockhill and Marechaux, B.R.A.T. was able to intake offers of help that came by way of the State of Vermont’s portal, as well as through the Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Mountain School.
More than 400 volunteers signed up to be Mud Puppies for B.R.A.T., coming from near and far and bringing trucks and trailers, cases of water and cleaning supplies.
Over the course of six weeks, more than 80 flood-response projects were completed, many requiring return visits by the Mud Puppy crews. Work ranged from shoveling mud and removing flood-damaged furniture and appliances to hauling loads of trash and debris to the local transfer station.
B.R.A.T. continues to provide and offer work on storm water management and flood resilience projects, conducting site visits and discussing options with private homeowners, as well as with any municipality impacted by the flood.
For more information, e-mail Kelly Stettner or leave your contact information at 802-738-0456.
Sincerely,
Kelly Stettner
director
B.R.A.T.
