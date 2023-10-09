To the editor: B.R.A.T. Mud Puppy crews aided in flood recovery

J

ust days after the devastating floods blew through many of the communities of the Black River watershed in mid-July, the all-volunteer Black River Action Team rallied the troops.

B.R.A.T. Director Kelly Stettner credits the outstanding efforts of two local ladies who reached out to see how they could help: Melissa Rockhill and Laurie Marechaux.

Many area organizations were in full response mode, and B.R.A.T. was able to partner with the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cavendish Connects, Ludlow Community Center, Black River Good Neighbor Services, Okemo Mountain School and several other groups. Thanks to the incredible efforts of Rockhill and Marechaux, B.R.A.T. was able to intake offers of help that came by way of the State of Vermont’s portal, as well as through the Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Mountain School.

More than 400 volunteers signed up to be Mud Puppies for B.R.A.T., coming from near and far and bringing trucks and trailers, cases of water and cleaning supplies.