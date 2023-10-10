Family Center Holiday Food Drive seeks to feed 100 families

What does it take to provide 100 households with supplemental food during the holiday season? For the Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf, it takes a community effort. These are challenging times, and everyone deserves a bountiful holiday meal.

Please consider making a cash or food donation. Monetary donations can be made via PayPal. Alternatively, checks payable to “CAFC/Holiday Food” can be mailed to CAFC, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.

Food donations can be dropped off through Saturday, Nov. 18 at the CAFC Food Shelf, 908 VT Route 103 South in Chester, between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Call 802-875-3236 if you need an alternate drop-off time.

The goal is to fill 100 holiday baskets with the following food items: shelf-stable cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing mix, green beans, mushroom soup, French-fried onions, pumpkin and apple pie filling and 8 oz. of maple syrup.

Refrigerated ready-made pie crust, as well as fresh produce, such as carrots, potatoes, apples and oranges, will also be included. Finally, every holiday basket needs a frozen turkey or a turkey breast.

Click here for more information.