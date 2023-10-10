John Evans Carroll, 66, of South Londonderry

J

ohn Evans Carroll died on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in South Londonderry. Born on May 16, 1957 on Staten Island, N.Y., the son of John M. Carroll and Adrienne E. Carroll, who both preceded John in death.

John moved to South Londonderry in 1987. He later married Robin Hopkinson, and they had two children: son Evan M. Carroll and daughter Jamie A. Carroll. Ever the giving man, he also adopted his entire neighborhood as surrogate family and cared for them as much as his own. Pets and children were attracted to John like a magnet to metal and the admiration was mutual.

John started Carroll Mechanical Inc., a heating and refrigeration business that touched the lives of many, and his family business continues to do so. “Johnny on the spot” loved to fix things and valued being helpful to others. A talented mechanic/engineer, John could fix anything. He was known for his ability to fix things that no one else could. He took on the tough fixes, loving the challenge. A renaissance man, he served his community throughout his lifetime and adhered to the adage “a friend in need is a friend indeed.” John had many friends!

John had a passion for boating and being out on the water. An avid boatman, he had a lifetime of fond memories — sailing on his Penguin, family sailing trips aboard the Red Fox, canoeing in Canada and, more recently, cruising around Lake Bomoseen or Lake Winnipesaukee on his Thistle sailboat or Boston Whaler, the O’Hana. Sailing away, John’s big heart and booming laughter will be forever missed.

John’s family sends their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those friends, neighbors and kind healers that helped care and share in John’s final days. It was a privilege to have Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Grace Cottage Hospital and BAYADA hospice service helping. They all become like friends and family to John.

John is survived by his wife and children, as well as, his sister Leslie P. Carroll, brother James M. Carroll and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also being missed by his faithful dog Ellie the Corgi and Sprinkles, his beloved cat.

There will be a private remembrance and celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the community organizations mentioned above. Final arrangements for John have been made through the Cremation Society of N.H. To send condolences to the family click here.