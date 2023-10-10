Memorial Service for David Lord Oct. 28
The Memorial Service for David Lord, who died May 14, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. in Chester.
David was a long-time resident of Chester and active member of the community. He had moved a year ago to Palm City, Fla., with his wife, Kathy Pellett. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the Fellowship room at the church and there will be a time for sharing memories of David.
