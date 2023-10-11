Seniors & Caregivers Information Fair Oct. 14 in Andover

C

Office

ommunity Cares Network of Chester/Andover Inc. is sponsoring a Seniors and Caregivers Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Representatives from Chester EMS, Springfield Adult Day Care, Equipoise Occupational Therapy, Bayada of Vermont & New Hampshire and Community Cares Network will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Learn about Advance Directives and Power of Attorney. The public is welcome.

If you need a ride, call Community Cares Network at 802-875-6341.