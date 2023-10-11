Seniors & Caregivers Information Fair Oct. 14 in Andover
Press release | Oct 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Representatives from Chester EMS, Springfield Adult Day Care, Equipoise Occupational Therapy, Bayada of Vermont & New Hampshire and Community Cares Network will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
Learn about Advance Directives and Power of Attorney. The public is welcome.
If you need a ride, call Community Cares Network at 802-875-6341.
