Trunk or Treat returns to Benson’s Chevrolet Oct. 31
Press release | Oct 11, 2023 | Comments 0
This safe evening out is spooktacular fun for all ages. Come and see the uniquely decorated trunk displays created by local businesses.
The event is free, and there is plenty of parking on the north side of the building.
After this event, you are invited to make your way down to the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., where there will be a haunted house display courtesy of the Ludlow Parks & Recreation Department.
Please call 802-228-4000 if your business is interested in sponsoring a trunk.
