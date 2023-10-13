Londonderry Wastewater Committee holds public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17

T

91 VT-11 in Londonderry.

he Town of Londonderry’s Village Wastewater Committee will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Flood Brook School, at

The purpose of this meeting is to share details of the project that would bring affordable and safe waste water systems and the progress that has been made to date. The committee urges all residents and business and property owners to come to learn about Londonderry’s effort and what other communities throughout the state are doing to address water quality concerns.

Questions about why this project is taking place and what the benefits are will be addressed by our

team of experts and presenters including:

Project Engineer Chrissy Haskins from DuFresne Group,

from DuFresne Group, Emily Hackett from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and

from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Juli Beth Hinds from Birchline Planning.

There will be plenty of time for questions and for the public to share their concerns and support for the project.

The Village Wastewater project, focused on the North and South Villages, received $7.9 million in state funding to move this project forward. If left as is, both villages will continue to struggle with

vacant and underutilized commercial and residential properties, instead of regaining their previous

vibrancy.

The Town of Londonderry needs community support for efforts to revitalize its Village

Centers, goods and services available locally, various community gathering places, affordable housing

and even to improve the grand list.