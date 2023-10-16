Adult Bookmaking Workshop at Weston library Oct. 17
Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, is offering a Bookmaking Workshop for Adults with Casey Junker Bailey at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Participants will learn new book forms, including accordion books, origami books and exploding books, as well as new ways of making art. A variety of materials will be available; you only need to bring your imagination to craft your own original books.
Junker Bailey has been bringing the joy of art to elementary school classroom in Vermont for more than 40 years. She now enjoys teaching children and adults through libraries and community classes.
