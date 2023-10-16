Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 18
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting – including a Health Order Hearing for 624 Potash Brook Road – at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
The board’s agenda is below.
1. Hearing to Issue Health Order: 624 Potash Brook Road
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approve Minutes from the September 20, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
5. Old Business
6. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps
7. Municipal Planning Grant Approval
8. Sign Wastewater Loan Documents
9. Financial Review: Q3
10. Liquor License: Pizza Stone 3rd Class
10. Errors & Omissions; Listers
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Deliberative Session re: Health Order
13. Adjourn
