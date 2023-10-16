Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting – including a Health Order Hearing for 624 Potash Brook Road – at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

The board’s agenda is below.

1. Hearing to Issue Health Order: 624 Potash Brook Road

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Approve Minutes from the September 20, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

5. Old Business

6. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps

7. Municipal Planning Grant Approval

8. Sign Wastewater Loan Documents

9. Financial Review: Q3

10. Liquor License: Pizza Stone 3rd Class

10. Errors & Omissions; Listers

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Deliberative Session re: Health Order

13. Adjourn