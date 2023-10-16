GM Board of Directors agenda for Oct. 19
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Green Mountain Union High School Library/Media Center, 716 VT-103 in Chester. You can also access the meeting via Zoom by clicking hereor by phone at 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. BOARD EXPECTATIONS:
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. August 17, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. August 31, 2023, Special Meeting
C. September 21, 2023 Regular Meeting
D. September 26, 2023, Special Meeting
E. September 27, 2023, Special Meeting
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. Consideration of ClearGov Digital Budget Book
VIII. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
1. Request for Financial information
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 2 minutes per person)
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline
2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel
3. F9, Transportation
4. G10, Cybersecurity
B. Possible Land Purchase (of property adjoining CAES)
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Procedures for Zoom/Public Comment10 minutes)
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(B) Labor Relations Agreements with Employees
Discussion of section 18.2 of the current teacher bargaining agreement concerning the board’s
discretion to offer early retirement incentives.
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) Confidential attorney-client communications
made for the purpose of providing professional legal service. Sharing of advice from legal counsel
with regard to the Nondiscriminatory Mascot or School Branding Policy Appeal
XV. UPDATE ON NONDISCRIMINATORY MASCOT AND SCHOOL BRANDING POLICY
APPEAL
XVI. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (2 minutes per person)
XVII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 pm, Nov. 16, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XVIII. ADJOURNMENT
