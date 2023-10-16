Rainy Ludlow Rotary Chili Cook-off peppered with people

T

he heavens may have opened last Saturday in Ludlow, but even the downpour didn’t seem to faze the 400-plus people who braved the weather so they could enjoy the many varieties of chili available at the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 32annual Chili Cook-Off.

And, the judges — town managers and select board members — made certain that everyone had a chance to vote (including themselves), which resulted in honoring the following chili makers:

People’s Choice



#1 Bird’s Nest by Shelley Steinfeld

#2 Smokey T’s Lone Star by Todd Patane

#3 Saylor Family by Chris Saylor

Honorable mention – Castle Hill Harvest – The Castle Inn

Judge’s winners

Best in Show – Smokey T’s Lone Star Chili by Todd Patane

Team Spirit – Local Yokel by Engel & Volker Real Estate

Spiciest – Reactor No. 4 by Jarod A. P. Harlow

The Ludlow Rotary wishes to thank its sponsors of this year’s cook-off.

Cayenne Pepper Level sponsors Cota & Cota; M&T Bank; Mary Davis Realtor & Associates; ServPro; Singleton’s Store; Summit Solutions; and William Raveis-VT Properties.

Chili Pepper Level sponsors Benson Chevrolet; Green Mountain Fireplace Specialties; Sue Starr-Adams, Realtor; Weidman Law PLLC.

Jalapeno Pepper Level sponsors Huntley Financial; James Young, Law; Ludlow Insurance Agency; Open Door Vacation Rentals; Prime Lending; Ted Stryhas, Builder Inc.; Timothy Faulkner, CPA; Wright Construction Co.

Kevin Barnes, cook-off chairperson, added special thanks to the groups that offered in-kind sponsorship including Okemo Mountain Resort, DJs, Reading Greenhouse, Wilcox Dairy and Howard Dean Vocational School.

He added, “We’re all very grateful to those hardy folks who braved the rain so that they could enjoy the great chilis prepared for this special event.” Barnes indicated that he and the Rotary Club would do their best to ensure a dry 33rd annual Chili-Off in 2024.

The annual Chili-Cook-Off is one of the major fund-raising events for the club so that it can continue to provide funding and assistance to area groups and the community.