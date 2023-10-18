Andover Select Board meeting agenda for Oct. 23

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 23 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of October 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Municipal Technical Assistance Program

B. Budget discussion

C. Health insurance renewal

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Road reclassification – discussion

7. Old Business:

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDER:

Select Board site visit with hearing immediately to follow, 10/30/2023, 4:30 p.m. for the reclassification of Old Gulf Road South