Derry cemeteries close for season on Nov. 1
Press release | Oct 18, 2023 | Comments 1
The Cemetery Commission requests that all decorations that were added to the cemeteries over the summer and fall be removed prior to Nov. 15. Any items remaining on cemetery plots on Nov. 15 will be disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.
Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town Office at 802-824-3356.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
My Father, Philip G. Cloutman is buried in the Londonderry VT cemetery. It has been quite some time since I have had an opportunity to visit. He was in WWII and The Korean Conflict/War. I would be most grateful if someone could make sure his grave has the appropriate designation. He was in the Army. Thank you for any attention you may be able to provide in this matter,
Most Sincerely, Lisa Cloutman Coster.