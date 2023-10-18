Derry cemeteries close for season on Nov. 1

T

he Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry will be closing its cemeteries for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 1. To allow for the observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, clean-up of the cemeteries will begin on Nov. 15.

The Cemetery Commission requests that all decorations that were added to the cemeteries over the summer and fall be removed prior to Nov. 15. Any items remaining on cemetery plots on Nov. 15 will be disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.

Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town Office at 802-824-3356.