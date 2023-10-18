Foraging for Holiday Decor workshop Nov. 6

G

reen Mountain Gardeners invites you to join your neighbors and local gardeners at the Foraging for Holiday Decorations workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Landgrove Town Hall, 88 Landgrove Road in Landgrove.

The workshop, led by Mettowee Mint, will inspire you to decorate for the holidays using all kinds of ordinary things found in your back yard and around the house. Participants will have a chance to make their own mini centerpiece perfect for a cookie platter or hors d’oeuvre tray. Lunch will follow the workshop. This event is free and open to all who make a reservation. RSVP to ElsieMSmith@gmail.com.

Green Mountain Gardeners is a garden club serving Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, S. Londonderry and Weston. It belongs to the Federated Garden Club of Vermont and National Garden Clubs Inc. and welcomes new members. To learn more about the club and its activities visit its website by clicking here.