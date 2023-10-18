Local musicians record original song to help July flood victims

@2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

nspired by the flooding that devastated much of Vermont in July, Chester musician Jacob McLaughlin composed a song titled “Livin’ in Vermont” that will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for purchase with the money going to the Vermont Community Foundation’s

Plans were in the works to release the song as part of a charity benefit album, but those efforts fell through, so McLaughlin sought to release the track on his own, aided by fellow musicians Sammy Blanchette of Ludlow on guitar and bass, and David Lewis of Windham on drums.

The three musicians performed the song on Tuesday, Sep. 19 at Primrose Productions Music in Pownal, where it was recorded and mixed by Zack Primrose.

McLaughlin writes in a press release that the song was written with uplifting lyrics and music that projects the “Vermont Strong” attitude. The cost per download is $3. But if you wish to pay more, you can. You can find more about McLaughlin via his website by clicking here.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 18, you can purchase and download “Livin’ in Vermont” by clicking here.