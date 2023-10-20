TRSU board meeting agenda for Oct. 26

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the gym of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. The meeting will be in-person only. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH PRESENTATION

V. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda

A. Nov. 2, 2023, 6 p.m., Regular Meeting, Ludlow Professional Development Room

and zoom

VIII. Adjournment