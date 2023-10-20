TRSU board meeting agenda for Oct. 26
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 20, 2023 | Comments 0
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the gym of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. The meeting will be in-person only. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH PRESENTATION
V. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. Nov. 2, 2023, 6 p.m., Regular Meeting, Ludlow Professional Development Room
and zoom
VIII. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.