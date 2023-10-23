2024 Cavendish calendars are here

The 2024 Cavendish Community Calendar, produced by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, is hot off the press. The calendars can make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, and proceeds help to fund the CCCA’s many projects.

Calendars are available for $20 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St.; Village Clipper, 463 Main St. and the Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., all in Proctorsville.

If you prefer to order by mail, send a check for $23, which includes shipping, to CCCA, P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 05142.

The theme of this year’s calendar is Cavendish Landscapes; all photographs were contributed by town residents. Learning about and appreciating our natural environment are essential to the good stewardship of our land.

For more information or to volunteer with the CCCA, please call Robin at 802-259-2327 or send an e-mail.