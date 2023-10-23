Bats and witches fly in to Derry Library Oct. 28
The program is free of charge. Thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, each family will receive a copy of the storybook Bats at the Library by Brian Lies to keep.
Contact the library at 802-824-3371 for more information about its monthly program for kids.
