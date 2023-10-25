19 certified to be substance abuse prevention specialists; four join certification board

The Vermont Prevention Certification Board announces the addition of four new members to its board as it concludes its initial cohort of certified specialists seeking to prevent substance misuse.

Currently there are 19 individuals in Vermont who hold CPS credentials, including four who transferred their certification from another state.

The VPCB values diversity, equity and inclusion in the governance and operation of this credential. The board is made up of volunteers who already have their CPS in Vermont and they review applicants for the CPS program. The Vermont CPS program is conducted by Prevention Works VT, which supports professionals in the field to gain a professional identity and credibility and in prevention work.

Prevention Works provides many opportunities for workforce development, which is essential in keeping preventionists up to speed on the latest prevention research, strategies and technology. The certification process recognizes and ensures that substance prevention practitioners meet the competency standards established by the International Certification & Reciprocity Consortium.

The newly Vermont Certified Prevention Specialists are: (New board members are in bold.)

Dare Chammings, Alliance for Community Transformations, Bennington

Phillip LaPerle, Barre Unified Union Supervisory District

Dawn Poitras, Barre Unified Union Supervisory District

Barre Unified Union Supervisory District Mariah Flynn Sanderson, Burlington Partnership for a Healthy Community

Cindy Hayford, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership

Jennifer Nilsen, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership

Emily Zanleoni, Hartford Community Coalition

Em Sophie Delaney, Healthy Lamoille Valley, Lamoille Family Center

Healthy Lamoille Valley, Lamoille Family Center Jessica Bickford, Healthy Lamoille Valley, Lamoille Family Center

Maryann Morris, The Collaborative, Bennington County & Springfield District

Victoria Silsby, The Collaborative, Bennington County & Springfield District

The Collaborative, Bennington County & Springfield District Taysa Lynch, Prevention Works!VT (statewide)

Claudia Marieb, Vermont Dept. of Health, Division of Substance Use

Mary Pickener, Vermont Dept. of Health, Division of Substance Use

Michelle Salvador, Vermont Dept. of Health, Family & Child Health

Transferred Current Certification to Vermont:

Ricky Davidson, Brattleboro Union High School

Robin Rieske, Consulting Works! (statewide)

Sarah Roy, Vermont Dept. of Health, Division of Substance Use

Bridgett Taylor, Vermont State University, Randolph.

If you are working in prevention and would like to know more about the process and support available to become certified, please click here or email CPS@preventionworksvermont.org.

For more information and updates about workforce development opportunities from Prevention Works VT and its community partners by clicking here.