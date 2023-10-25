Card shower as Howard Woodcock turns 100
He graduated from Chester High School in 1942, joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed in India during World War II. In 1944 he married Mary Garrapy and they settled in a home south of Chester on Rte. 103 where they raised two daughters, Laura and Marsha.
Wiley Woodcock owned and operated W.W. Woodcock Plumbing & Heating where Howard joined him. They worked together for many years until the elder Woodcock retired. Howard and Mary moved to Ascutney in 1991, then to Claremont, N.H. in 2003.
You can send a birthday greeting to Howard Woodcock at 243 Broad St. Apt. 109, Claremont, N.H. 03743.
