Drop off unneeded meds Saturday at local police departments

O

n Saturday, Oct. 28, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County, including in Chester, Springfield and Ludlow.

Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer says, “This is a tremendous opportunity to get unwanted medication out of people’s homes and keeping it from falling into the wrong hands. We are incredibly grateful to be participating in such an impactful program.”

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day, from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28:

Chester Police Department; 130 Pleasant St. (permanent box)

Police Department; 130 Pleasant St. (permanent box) Windsor Police Department; 29 Union St. in Windsor. (permanent box)

Police Department; 29 Union St. in Windsor. (permanent box) Springfield Police Department; 201 Clinton St. (permanent box)

Police Department; 201 Clinton St. (permanent box) Ludlow Police Department; 19 West Hill Road. (permanent box)

Police Department; 19 West Hill Road. (permanent box) Hartford Police Department; 812 VA Cutoff Road, White River Junction. (permanent box)

Police Department; 812 VA Cutoff Road, White River Junction. (permanent box) Woodstock Police Department; 454 Woodstock Road. (permanent box)

Police Department; 454 Woodstock Road. (permanent box) Royalton Police Department; 2460 Vt. Rt. 14, S. Royalton. (permanent box)

Police Department; 2460 Vt. Rt. 14, S. Royalton. (permanent box) Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department); 5024 Vt. Rt. 106 in Perkinsville.

Transfer Station (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department); 5024 Vt. Rt. 106 in Perkinsville. Norwich Police Department; 10 Hazen St.

Supported by public health coalitions and local police department, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Residents participating in Drug Take back on October 28 th have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation, and what medication types are accepted.

The Take Back Day and permanent collection services are free to use. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in East Central Vermont.

In April 2023, Windsor County deputies emptied drop boxes at local police stations and took for incineration 666 pounds of medications.

For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, click here. For more information about Take-Back Day, click here or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.