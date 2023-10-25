TRSU board agenda for Nov. 5

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and on Zoom.

To access the meeting on Zoom, click here, or by phone dial 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. Oct. 05, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent Search

B. Policies, Second Read

1. E10, Stipend Policy

2. F9, Transportation

3. G10 Cybersecurity

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. Dec. 7, 2023 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Town Elementary School and

zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment