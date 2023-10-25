TRSU board agenda for Nov. 5
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and on Zoom.
To access the meeting on Zoom, click here, or by phone dial 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. Oct. 05, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Search
B. Policies, Second Read
1. E10, Stipend Policy
2. F9, Transportation
3. G10 Cybersecurity
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. Dec. 7, 2023 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Town Elementary School and
zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
